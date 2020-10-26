TEPCO's Fukushima Reconstruction HQ Moves to Town of Futaba

Newsfrom Japan

Futaba, Fukushima Pref., Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> on Monday moved its headquarters handling the reconstruction of Fukushima Prefecture, affected by a severe nuclear accident more than nine years ago, to the town of Futaba from the town of Tomioka, both in the northeastern Japan prefecture.

The accident, triggered by a powerful earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, occurred at TEPCO's Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station, which straddles Futaba and the town of Okuma in the prefecture.

The Japanese government's evacuation order, placed after the triple meltdown at the plant, was lifted for part of Futaba earlier this year.

About 50 employees are stationed at the headquarters, now housed in the building for an local industry exchange center that opened on Oct. 1. The number of staff will be increased by 20 to 30 in 2021. The Futaba municipal government aims to start the return of residents in the spring of 2022.

The headquarters was set up in 2013 at the J-Village national soccer training center, located between the Fukushima towns of Naraha and Hirono, and then moved to Tomioka in 2016.

