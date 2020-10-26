Japan to Make Zero Emission Action Plan by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan will draw up an action plan by year-end to realize the goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions effectively to zero by 2050, industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said Monday.

“It’s not easy. Japan needs all-out efforts to tackle the issue,” Kajiyama told a press conference.

He expressed readiness to utilize all possible policy measures, including tax cuts to promote capital expenditure, to help develop new emission reduction technologies.

But Japan faces many hurdles. Drastic emission cuts require commercialized technologies for high-performance storage batteries and other products still under development.

It is also necessary to restart idled nuclear reactors despite lingering safety concerns over nuclear power plants following the 2011 meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

