Japan Sees 1st Arrest over Road Rage by Cyclist

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly riding a bicycle recklessly against a car.

Akihiko Narushima, a part-time worker from the city of Okegawa in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, was arrested by the police department of the prefecture for allegedly violating the road traffic law.

It is the first time for a penalty clause over road rage to be applied to a cyclist in the country, according to the prefectural police.

Narushima is suspected of having his bicycle swerve on a road in Okegawa and travel on the centerline just in front of an oncoming car driven by a 44-year-old woman around 2:05 p.m. on Oct. 5 (5:05 a.m. GMT), causing a dangerous traffic situation.

His road rage was captured on the dashboard camera of another car. The suspect has partially denied the allegation, saying he was "urging caution to a driver who had bad manners."

