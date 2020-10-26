Hibakusha Call on Japan to Sign U.N. Nuclear Ban Treaty

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, urged the Japanese government on Monday to join the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

"It is not too late," the group told a press conference in Tokyo. The treaty will go into force in January 2021 after gaining the 50th ratification, the minimum needed for the effectuation, on Saturday.

"We campaigned keeping in mind how to make the United Nations create a treaty," Terumi Tanaka, 88, co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo, said, expressing his happiness. "We must get the Japanese government to abide by the treaty. We'll focus on that for the time being."

Sueichi Kido, the 80-year-old secretary-general of the organization, said that at the news that the treaty will enter into force, he recalled the view of Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, the day after the U.S. atomic bombing on Aug. 9, 1945.

Kido criticized the government for its policy of not ratifying the treaty, saying that it is "turning its back on (the bombing victims' wishes)."

