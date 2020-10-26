Suga Vows to Reduce Emissions to Zero by 2050

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday that his country will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

"We declare a goal of realizing a decarbonized society," Suga said at plenary meetings of both chambers of parliament in his first parliamentary policy speech since he took office last month.

Tackling global warming is "not a constraint on economic growth," Suga said. "We need to think that this will bring about innovative changes to the industrial structure, economy and society, leading to big growth," he said. Suga suggested creating opportunities for the central and local governments to discuss the issue.

On the fight against the novel coronavirus, Suga pledged to prevent an explosive growth of infections, to "protect people's lives and health." The prime minister said he will closely watch economic developments in Japan and abroad and "take necessary measures without hesitation."

"We'll resume social and economic activities to make our nation's economy vibrant again," he also said, vowing to secure a capacity to conduct 200,000 coronavirus tests a day, provide free coronavirus vaccinations and appropriately conduct the Go To series of government-sponsored programs to shore up consumption.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]