Juvenile Suicide Rate Hits Record High in Japan in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--The number of suicide victims per population of 100,000 came to 3.1 for people under 20 in Japan in 2019, rising 0.3 point from the previous year to hit a record high, a government white paper showed on Tuesday.

The suicide rate for all age groups, meanwhile, decreased for the 10th consecutive year to stand at 16.0, the lowest level on record dating back to 1978, according to the white paper approved at a cabinet meeting on the day.

The total number of people who committed suicide in the country in 2019 dropped 671, or 3.2 pct, to a record low of 20,169, also down for the 10th straight year.

Still, the overall suicide rate stayed relatively high in Japan, compared with other advanced economies.

As a survey by the health ministry and others has shown that the number of suicide cases increased year on year in three months from July this year, the ministry is looking into the effects of the coronavirus epidemic on living conditions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]