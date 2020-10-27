Japan Lawmaker Anri Kawai Released on Bail

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Anri Kawai was released on bail Tuesday, about four months after her arrest over vote-buying charges related to her House of Councillors election campaign last year.

Tokyo High Court rejected an appeal by public prosecutors to block the release of Kawai, 47, a lawmaker of the upper chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament.

Her bail of 12 million yen was paid immediately after Tokyo District Court approved her release on bail earlier Tuesday.

She left the Tokyo Detention House shortly before 9 p.m. (12 p.m. GMT). Taking her face mask off, she bowed toward some 100 reporters who gathered in front of the detention house building.

She was arrested June 18 with her husband, Katsuyuki, former justice minister and a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.

