Tokyo Court OKs Release of Lawmaker Anri Kawai

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court approved on Tuesday the release on bail of Japanese lawmaker Anri Kawai, who has been indicted on vote-buying charges related to her House of Councillors election campaign last year.

Bail was set at 12 million yen, which Kawai, 47, paid the same day.

Public prosecutors filed an appeal against the court decision. Kawai will not be released until the court rules on the appeal.

The defense team for Kawai filed the fifth bail request on Oct. 16 and Kawai herself submitted to the court a report in which she expressed her current feelings.

She has pleaded not guilty in her trial over the election scandal.

