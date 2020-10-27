Japan to Lead Efforts to Reduce Emissions, Suga Tells Guterres

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the phone Tuesday that his country will continue to lead international efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"We'll accelerate a virtuous circle of the environment and growth, and continue to lead the international community," Suga said during the phone talks, according to Japanese officials.

Guterres welcomed Japan's goal, announced by Suga in the previous day, of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to virtually zero by 2050.

The phone talks were held at the request of the Guterres side, following the announcement by Suga, the officials said.

On the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese leader and the U.N. chief agreed to promote the development of health care and medical systems mainly in developing nations.

