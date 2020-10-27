Playwright Hashida, 4 Others to Receive Japan Order of Culture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday picked five recipients of the Order of Culture for fiscal 2020, including playwright Sugako Hashida.

Hashida, 95, produced popular television drama series, such as "Oshin" and "Wataru Seken wa Oni Bakari" (There are demons everywhere), depicting family struggles for 60 years.

Hashida, who plans to skip the award ceremony due to concerns over infection with the new coronavirus, said she was surprised that "work for TV was recognized as culture."

She expressed her eagerness to keep writing. "I want to tackle things that only I can write, such as the life and death of elderly people," Hashida said.

The four others are doll maker Sayume Okuda, 83, Jun Kubota, 87, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo who specializes in Japanese literature, Jun Kondo, 90, a condensed matter physicist and professor emeritus at Toho University, and sculptor Kiichi Sumikawa, 89.

