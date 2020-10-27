PM Not Supposed to Reject Science Council Nominees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government document drawn up in 2004 said that the prime minister was not supposed to reject nominees to the Science Council of Japan, it was learned Tuesday.

The document, dated Jan. 26, 2004, was created by the internal affairs ministry as an explanatory material on legislation to revise the SCJ law.

A copy of the document was obtained by Hiroyuki Konishi, a House of Councillors lawmaker of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The document came to light after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office last month, refused to appoint six of the nominees put forward recently by the council, which represents the country's academic community.

The six opposed the national security legislation or the state secrets protection law, both pushed by the government of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Suga's predecessor.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]