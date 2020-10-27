Fans Can See Xiang Xiang Online before Her Return to China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Ueno Zoo will begin a special online program featuring its popular female giant panda, Xiang Xiang, ahead of her return to China at the end of this year, giving fans an opportunity to say goodbye to her.

"We want people to enjoy watching Xiang Xiang at home," said an official of the zoo, which has been suspending all on-site events amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The zoo will release photos of the 3-year-old giant panda on its website on Wednesday and start offering smartphone wallpapers of Xiang Xiang on Nov. 3. On Nov. 17, a special page will be opened on the site to show a three-and-a-half-minute unpublished video looking back on the growth of the panda, born at the zoo in June 2017.

Ueno Zoo will also release other unpublished videos of Xiang Xiang on its official Twitter account starting on Nov. 10, depending on the degree to which its posts about the conservation of giant pandas are shared.

Between Nov. 25 and the final day of her exhibit, the zoo will provide updates on how Xiang Xiang is doing every morning on Twitter with pictures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]