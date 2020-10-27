Japan Confirms 648 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan newly confirmed 648 cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

The new cases were reported in 26 of the country’s 47 prefectures. Five people in prefectures including Hyogo and Okayama, both western Japan, were newly confirmed to have died after being infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, no new infection cases were confirmed at airport quarantine stations for the first time since July 1.

In Tokyo, the number of people who newly tested positive for the virus came to 158, with the daily count topping 100 for eight days in a row. People in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases, at 41, followed by 31 in their 50s and 24 in their 30s, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. People aged 65 or over accounted for 34.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital stood at 33, up by four from Monday.

