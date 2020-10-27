Tokyo Confirms 158 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo newly confirmed 158 cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 100 for eight days in a row.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases, at 41, followed by 31 in their 50s and 24 in their 30s, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. People aged 65 or over accounted for 34.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo stood at 33, up by four from Monday.

