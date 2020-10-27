Obese Men Increasing in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan has seen an increase in obese male adults over the past years, a health ministry annual survey showed Tuesday.

The share of such men began to rise after broadly leveling off between 2009 and 2013. There was no significant increase or decrease in the share of obese female adults.

“We need to analyze factors for the increase” in obese men, a ministry official said.

The ministry’s national health and nutrition survey is aimed at assessing the people’s health conditions and lifestyles.

The latest 2019 survey covered 4,465 randomly chosen households. Of them, 2,836 gave valid answers.

