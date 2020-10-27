Japan to Set Up Infectious Disease Center for Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and others agreed Tuesday to establish an infectious disease response center to monitor the health conditions of athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2021.

The agreement was struck at a meeting of a coordination council over the novel coronavirus epidemic among the central government, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the organizing committee of the Tokyo Games.

Members of the council also agreed to set up a hub serving as a public health center and a fever clinic for outpatients. The council will start work on details, including securing staff personnel for the new bases.

The infectious disease response center, to be set up as part of the organizing committee, will check the health of Olympians and Paralympians throughout the sporting events. If athletes test positive for the novel coronavirus, the center will share necessary information with their national delegations and related sports organizations.

The hub serving as a public health center is likely to be established in or near the athlete village, which will be used by up to some 30,000 people. If athletes or other people linked to the Tokyo Games are confirmed with the virus, the hub will conduct active epidemiological surveys in coordination with the infectious disease center and identify those who had close contact with the infected individuals.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]