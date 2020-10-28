JR East Offers Test Ride for ALFA-X Experimental Shinkansen

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, held on Tuesday night a test-ride event for journalists for its experimental Shinkansen bullet train named ALFA-X.

This was the first test-ride opportunity for the ALFA-X, which was completed in May 2019. The train, having a maximum speed of 400 kilometers per hour, traveled at up to 382 kph in the test. ALFA-X is short for Advanced Labs for Frontline Activity in rail eXperimentation.

The test run took place on the section between Sendai and Morioka stations on JR East's Tohoku Shinkansen Line, which links Tokyo and Aomori Prefecture in the northernmost part of Honshu, the biggest of Japan's four main islands.

JR East has been conducting test runs for the 10-car ALFA-X at speeds of about 360 kph to collect data for the development of next-generation Shinkansen trains. Currently, E5 series trains travel at speeds of up to 320 kph on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line.

The two end cars of the ALFA-X are shaped differently so that gaps in the levels of noise produced when the train travels in both directions can be measured. The car No. 10, which would be frontmost when the train travels north, is marked by its 22-meter nose section, 7 meters longer than that of the E5 series, while the car No. 1, the other end car, has a 16-meter nose section.

