Suga Claims “Imbalances” in SCJ Membership

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that there are “imbalances” in the membership of the Science Council of Japan, calling for its reform.

In his first parliamentary debate with party leaders since he took office last month, Suga said that the council has a “small number of members from the private sector and young generations.”

“There are also imbalances in terms of where its members are based and what universities they work for,” Suga said, in response to questions from Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano.

Asked about the reason for his controversial rejection of six SCJ nominees, Suga declined to answer, saying it is a personnel matter.

The rejection of the nominees is “clearly illegal,” Edano said during the debate at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament.

