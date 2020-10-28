Suga on Defensive over Rejection of Council Nominees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's rejection of some nominees to the Science Council of Japan was "clearly illegal," Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano said at a parliamentary meeting Wednesday.

The main opposition party's leader was opening the first parliamentary debate between Suga and opposition party leaders the day after the prime minister delivered his first policy address to the Diet, the country's parliament.

At the House of Representatives plenary meeting, Edano demanded the prime minister disclose the reason for his refusal to appoint six nominees to the council, which represents the country's science community.

In response, Suga said he would refrain from answering the question because this was a personnel matter. He added, however, that there seem to be biases in council member nominations, citing the relatively small shares of private-sector figures and young people on the council.

The CDP leader pointed out that Suga's rejection of the nominees contradicts the government's position, expressed to the Diet in 1983, that appointing SCJ members is an only ceremonial right for the government.

