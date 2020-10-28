Tokyo Confirms 171 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 171 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, the ninth straight day above 100.

By age, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases, at 41, followed by 31 in their 30s and 28 in their 40s. There were 28 new cases in people aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital came to 30, down by three from the previous day.

