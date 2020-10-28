Japan to Reach Conclusion on SCJ Review by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Science and technology policy minister Shinji Inoue on Wednesday agreed with administrative reform minister Taro Kono and ruling party executive Ryu Shionoya to reach a conclusion on the review of the Science Council of Japan by the end of this year.

Inoue, who is in charge of supervising the SCJ, separately met with Kono and Shionoya, head of a Liberal Democratic Party project team discussing issues related to the government-affiliated body representing Japan's academic community.

They affirmed that no discussions will be held on whether it was appropriate for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to reject the appointments of six nominees recommended by the SCJ as part of its new members.

Inoue said that he wants to advance discussions while cooperating with Kono and Shionoya as needed.

Noting that many citizens do not know well whether the science council has fulfilled its mission, Shionoya said that he aims to turn the SCJ to an organization that actively makes policy proposals.

