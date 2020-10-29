Suga Acknowledges His Decision to Reject SCJ Nominees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday acknowledged that he made the decision not to appoint six of the 105 nominees recently recommended by the Science Council of Japan.

"Keeping in mind the importance of diversity, I made the decision as the appointer," Suga told a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

He also said that the SCJ recommended only a small number of member candidates from the private sector and younger generations.

During the meeting, in which party representatives questioned Suga about his recent policy speech, the prime minister denied that the government has changed its interpretation of the SCJ law for the rejection.

The council "should be an entity that can gain public understanding as an institution on which state funds are spent," Suga said, stressing the need to reform the government organization representing Japan's academic community.

