Tourist Spots Benefiting from Monster Success of "Demon Slayer"

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The explosive popularity of Japanese manga series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" has prompted crowds of fans to visit tourist spots across the country related to the story and characters.

The animated movie of the manga series, "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train", has become a smash hit, spurring its popularity.

Homanzan Kamado Shrine in Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, which has the surname of main character Tanjiro Kamado in its name, is one of the tourist spots.

The Shinto shrine is not featured in the story but it still attracts many fans as it was originally built for the purpose of sealing off "Kimon" (demon's gate) in Dazaifu.

In the shrine, there are many "ema," wooden plaques on which worshippers write their prayers, with illustrations of characters from Demon Slayer.

