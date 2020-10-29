U.S. to Consider Japan’s Roles in Host-Nation Support Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--The United States will consider Japan’s roles in regional security during talks on host-nation support for U.S. troops stationed there, a senior State Department official said Wednesday.

At a teleconference with media organizations including Jiji Press, Clarke Cooper, assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, indicated the U.S. will not focus only on Japan’s financial burden.

The current five-year bilateral deal on Tokyo’s financial support for U.S. troops stationed in Japan expires at the end of March 2021.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has been asking allies to drastically increase such financial support. Tokyo has been calling on Washington to take Japan’s various contributions to the bilateral alliance and regional security into consideration.

Cooper’s comments apparently signaled a softening of U.S. stance toward Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]