Japanese Actor Kentaro Ito Arrested for Alleged Hit-and-Run

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested Japanese actor Kentaro Ito on Thursday for an alleged hit-and-run that injured two people on a motorbike.

Ito, 23, is suspected of colliding with the motorbike when he tried to turn around his car on a road in Shibuya Ward Wednesday afternoon.

Following the crash, Ito drove away from the scene, but came back few minutes later after being told to do so by a man who witnessed the accident, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Ito was arrested on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury as well as a hit-and-run. He has admitted to the allegations, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

The actor won the Newcomer of the Year award in the 2019 Japan Academy Film Prize for his role in "Cafe Funiculi Funicula." He also appeared on "Scarlet," Japanese public broadcaster NHK's television drama series.

