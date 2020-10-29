Tokyo Confirms 221 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 221 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 200 for the first time in five days and exceeded 100 for the 10th day in a row.

By age, people in their 20s made the largest group of new cases, at 58, followed by 48 in their 30s and 41 in their 40s. There were 31 new cases in people aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill patients fell by one from the previous day to 29.

