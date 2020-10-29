Japan's Coronavirus Cases Top 100,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan topped 100,000 on Thursday, including cruise ship passengers and crew members.

The number topped 50,000 nearly seven months after the first infection case in the country was confirmed on Jan. 16, and the pace of infections accelerated later, with the country seeing an increase of 50,000 cases in only about two and a half months. The nationwide figure topped 90,000 on Oct. 11, meaning that about 10,000 new cases were confirmed in just less than three weeks.

A team of experts under the health ministry said Wednesday that new infection cases have been increasing moderately since early this month. Infections are on the rise particularly in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and the central prefecture of Aichi.

As of Thursday, the cumulative number across the country stood at 100,515. By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest figure, at over 30,000, followed by Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, at over 12,000, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, at over 8,000, and Aichi, at over 6,000. The number of deaths from the coronavirus reached 1,761 nationwide on Thursday.

On the day, 809 infection cases were newly found around the country, marking the first daily figure of over 800 since Aug. 29, while 10 deaths were confirmed.

