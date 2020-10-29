Japan Secures 3rd Novel Coronavirus Vaccine Supplier

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry said Thursday that it has concluded an agreement with Moderna Inc. for the supply of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus from the U.S. biopharmaceutical firm if it succeeds in developing the vaccine.

Moderna is the third company to sign a coronavirus vaccine supply contract with the Japanese government.

Under the agreement, Japan will receive 50 million doses of the vaccine, enough for 25 million people, from Moderna in 2021--40 million doses in January-June and the rest in July-September. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The ministry also concluded a contract with Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. <4502> for the distribution and sales of the vaccine in the country.

The government has been holding negotiations with drugmakers in various countries in order to secure vaccines for all citizens in Japan by the end of June 2021.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]