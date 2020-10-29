Japan Eyes Intensive PCR Tests in Downtown Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government team Thursday agreed that polymerase chain reaction tests should be conducted intensively in downtown areas if the spread of novel coronavirus infections is confirmed there.

PCR tests should be carried out widely on suspected carriers, including those without symptoms, if such a development occurs, said members of the expert team, chaired by Shigeru Omi, president of the state-affiliated Japan Community Health Care Organization.

The government started talks on the testing policy with local governments, which conduct coronavirus PCR tests.

"Infection clusters have been seen in downtown areas also in regional cities," economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a news conference after a meeting of the team.

"We want to share (the policy) with the National Governors' Association and others," he said.

