Japan to Kick Off "Go To Event" Campaign on Fri.

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese industry ministry said Thursday that sales of discount tickets using the government-sponsored Go To Event campaign, a relief measure over the novel coronavirus crisis, will start on Friday.

At first, one-day passes for Universal Studios Japan in the western city of Osaka, usually priced at 7,800 yen per person aged 12 or over on a most affordable weekday, will go on sale at 6,240 yen after a discount of 20 pct, or 1,560 yen.

In addition, the operator of USJ will give buyers of the discount pass special coupons worth 1,500 yen that can be used for goods purchases and other spending purposes in the movie theme park.

The USJ operator aims to attract customers with the combined benefits of about 3,000 yen. The discount one-day pass can be used from next Wednesday. Passes that have already been purchased and annual passes are not eligible for the Go To Event campaign, to be in place until the end of January 2021.

Under the campaign, designed to shore up demand for events, which has plummeted due to the coronavirus epidemic, the prices of tickets for movies, amusement parks and sports and other entertainment events will be reduced by 20 pct, for up to 2,000 yen, or part of the ticket costs will be returned to customers in the forms of coupons or other benefits.

