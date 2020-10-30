Japan, S. Korea Remain Apart over Wartime Labor Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan and South Korea remained apart over the issue of wartime labor at a meeting of senior diplomats in Seoul on Thursday.

The Japanese side, represented by Shigeki Takizaki, director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, warned that moves to convert Japanese assets seized by South Korean plaintiffs in related litigation into cash will make the situation very serious, according to sources in the Japanese and South Korean governments.

The Japanese delegation urged Seoul to present a solution acceptable to Tokyo soon.

The South Korean side, led by Kim Jung-han, director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs at the country’s Foreign Ministry, argued that the Japanese government and companies involved need to show a sincere attitude to sort out the problem, according to the sources.

Seoul called on Tokyo to cancel the strengthening of its export controls on South Korea.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]