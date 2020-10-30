U.S. OKs Extradition of 2 Men to Japan over Ghosn Escape

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Department of State has approved Japan's request to turn over two men detained in the United States for allegedly assisting former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape to Lebanon.

The defense team of the two, Michael Taylor, a former U.S. Army special forces soldier, and his son, Peter, has sought an injunction against the extradition approval, saying that the decision is arbitrary and illegal.

A federal court in Boston on Friday issued an order to suspend the transfer until the court rules on the appeal.

The Taylors are accused of helping Ghosn flee to Lebanon from Japan late last year while he was out on bail awaiting trial over his alleged financial misconduct.

U.S. authorities detained the two in May at the request of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office. The Japanese prosecutors filed the handover request based on the Japan-U.S. treaty on the extradition of criminals.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]