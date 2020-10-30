Group Collecting Signatures to Cut Bureaucrats' Overtime Work

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--A group of heads of private companies and others in Japan has started collecting signatures online to reduce overtime work by workers in Tokyo's Kasumigaseki district, home to many central government offices.

Amid the new coronavirus epidemic, the working environment for government employees is said to be worsening.

The group is calling for support, saying that "working practices in the central government have an impact on the country's civil society." It calls on government ministries and agencies to shut their offices at 10 p.m.

The action was the idea of Kentaro Kawabe, president of Yahoo Japan Corp. and its parent, Z Holdings Corp. <4689>, Yoshihisa Aono, president of computer software developer Cybozu Inc. <4776>, and 17 others.

The group plans to submit signatures and a proposal to each government body in late November.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]