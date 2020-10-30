20,000 More Transport, Medical Workers with Long Hours in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--The number of workers with long hours increased year on year by a total of some 20,000 in the transport and medical sectors in Japan in April, amid the coronavirus epidemic, a government white paper said Friday.

The 2020 white paper on overwork death prevention was approved at a cabinet meeting on the day.

Workers in industries that are essential to maintain daily life appeared to be facing heavy workloads, while work hours in other industries generally decreased as the government declared a state of emergency over the epidemic in April.

According to the white paper, the number of workers who worked 80 or more hours in the final week of April totaled 60,000 in the transport and mail sector and 50,000 in the medical and welfare sector, both up by 10,000 from a year before.

The proportion of such workers came to 1.71 pct in the transport and mail sector, up 0.22 percentage point, and 0.58 pct in the medical and welfare sector, up 0.10 point.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]