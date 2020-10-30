Japan Govt Adopts Bill to End Saturday Mail Deliveries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government at a cabinet meeting Friday adopted a postal law amendment to pave the way for ending Saturday and next-day deliveries of general mail.

The move reflects dwindling volumes of mail and is also aimed at promoting work style reforms for post office workers.

Saturday and next-day mail deliveries will be abolished as early as autumn next year if the amendment is passed during the ongoing extraordinary session of the Diet, the country’s parliament.

The government has delayed the submission of the bill to the Diet, seeing the need for the Japan Post Holdings Co. <6178> group to prioritize rescue of affected customers and other work related to the issue of irregularities in sales at post offices of insurance products of Japan Post Insurance Co. <7181>.

The postal law currently requires general mail delivery operations to be conducted for at least six days a week. After the passage of the bill calling for reducing the weekly delivery frequency to at least five days, Japan Post Co., the postal service group’s mail and parcel delivery arm, will end mail deliveries on Saturdays, on top of Sundays, when no general mail deliveries take place already.

