Japan to Lower COVID-19 Travel Alert for China, 8 Others

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan will lower its travel alert over the COVID-19 pandemic for China, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand, Brunei and Vietnam, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced Friday.

The COVID-19 travel alert will be downgraded from Level 3, which advises against travel, to Level 2, which calls for refraining from nonessential travel.

Meanwhile, Japan will raise the alert from Level 2 to Level 3 for Myanmar and Jordan, the minister said at a press conference.

After the changes, the total number of countries and regions affected by the Level 3 alert will be 152.

Separately, Japan will lift the blanket Level 2 warning for the rest of the world, reflecting the reopening of national borders and the gradual resumption of international flights.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]