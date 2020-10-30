Japan Confirms 776 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 776 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, with the daily count topping 700 for the third consecutive day.

The country saw six new deaths from the virus in areas including Tokyo and the central prefecture of Aichi.

Tokyo newly confirmed 204 infection cases, posting a figure above 200 for two days in a row. People in their 20s formed the largest group of new cases, at 54, followed by 39 in their 30s and 36 in their 40s, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital rose by two from Thursday to 31.

Hokkaido found its record daily high of 69 new cases, including 35 in Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost prefecture. According to the Sapporo municipal government, new infection clusters occurred at three locations, such as an eating and drinking establishment in the Susukino nightlife district.

In Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, 61 people newly tested positive for the virus, including 38 at an elderly care facility in the city of Asaka. The total number of infection cases involving the facility reached 57.

