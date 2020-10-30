Tokyo Confirms 204 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo on Friday confirmed 204 new cases of novel coronavirus infections.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 200 for the second straight day.

By age, people in their 20s made the largest group of new cases, at 54, followed by 39 in their 30s and 36 in their 40s.

The number of severely ill patients came to 31, up by two from the previous day.

