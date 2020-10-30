Japan to Lift COVID-19 Travel Ban for China, 8 Others

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday decided to lift its travel ban over the COVID-19 pandemic for China, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand, Brunei and Vietnam.

It also decided to exempt Japanese nationals and foreigners with residency permits after short-term visits to any countries or regions around the world from a two-week quarantine under some conditions.

The government decided on the changes at a meeting of its headquarters on responses to the novel coronavirus at the prime minister's office.

"We'll definitely prevent an explosive spread of infections," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told the meeting. "On top of that, we will resume social and economic activities and revive the economy."

It is the first time for Japan to lift its coronavirus travel bans. But at least for the time being, Japan will not accept entry by tourists from any of the nine economies, thinking that such a measure would be too early.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]