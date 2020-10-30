Suga Cabinet Ministers’ Assets Average 106.52 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his 20 cabinet ministers held assets of 106.52 million yen on average as of Sept. 16, when the cabinet was launched, the government said Friday.

The figure, which includes assets of family members, is up 23.8 million yen from the average of the reshuffled cabinet of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as of its launch in September last year.

Among the members of the Suga cabinet, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso had the highest asset total, at 648.45 million yen. Suga was ninth on the list, with assets of 62.77 million yen.

Aso reported real estate assets worth a total of 630.45 million yen, including in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward and Iizuka, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan. Iizuka is part of Aso’s constituency.

He also declared in his asset holdings a total of 258,046 shares in Kyushu Electric Power Co. <9508> and 14 other companies, seven golf memberships and a total of 49 paintings and ceramics.

