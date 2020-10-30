Suga Vows to Focus on Decarbonization, Digitalization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday that building a decarbonized society and promoting digitalization will be pillars of his administration's growth strategy for the country, which is beefing up its efforts to overcome the novel coronavirus crisis.

"We aim to drastically revamp our country's economic and social systems and realize economic growth by building a green society and accelerating digitalization," he said at a meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. Suga made the remarks to Masao Kobayashi of the major opposition Democratic Party for the People.

The prime minister denied that his recent decision not to appoint six of the 105 nominees to the Science Council of Japan was a targeted rejection of researchers in a particular field. In response to a question by Akira Koike, an executive of the Japanese Communist Party, an opposition party, Suga said that his decision was not based on the nominees' areas of study.

Koike criticized Suga's move as being "against comprehensive and panoramic perspectives," which the prime minister has cited as the reason for his decision.

The six rejected scholars, who were recommended by the SCJ, all specialize in the fields of humanities and social sciences, and had opposed the national security legislation or the state secrets protection law pushed by the administration of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Suga's predecessor.

