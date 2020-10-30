Suga Urges All Ministers to Work for Zero-Emission Goal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed all cabinet ministers Friday to work together to realize the government's goal of reducing the country's greenhouse gas emissions to effectively zero by 2050.

At a meeting of the government's Global Warming Prevention Headquarters, Suga said he hopes that the challenge will help promote the reform of the industrial structure and the development of the economic society. The headquarters, headed by Suga, met for the first time since he took office in mid-September.

The prime minister urged industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama to play a central role in drawing up a growth strategy that will help create a carbon-free society and to advance the reform of the energy and related sectors.

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi was asked to compile measures to bring about changes in people's lifestyles and disseminate information abroad about Japan's efforts for decarbonization.

Suga also called for accelerated efforts to update the government's global warming prevention program and basic energy policy, and its long-term strategy based on the Paris Agreement, an international framework to combat global warming.

