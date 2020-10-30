Locals Wish for Early Rebuilding of Fire-Hit Shuri Castle

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Residents of Okinawa Prefecture expressed strong hopes for the early reconstruction of Shuri Castle, at a projection mapping event held on Friday for the historical landmark heavily damaged by a massive fire a year ago.

The event, organized by the Japanese government, the prefectural government of Okinawa and others, was held at a park in Naha, the capital of the southernmost Japan prefecture, from 6:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. GMT). The number of visitors, who was chosen by lot, was limited to prevent novel coronavirus infection.

Takashi Teruya, a 66-year-old Naha resident, said he cannot endure the absence of Shuri Castle. "I almost feel empty, so I hope the castle will be rebuilt as early as possible."

Meanwhile, Eisaku Yamazato, 72, also a resident of the city, said, "Everybody says Shuri Castle should be rebuilt soon, but I want the cause of the fire to be identified first."

The castle "has been with me for more than 70 years," he said, adding, "I have to live to see a reconstructed Shuri Castle."

