“Go To Travel” to Cover Stays of Up to 7 Nights

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Tourism Agency announced on Friday a review of the government’s Go To Travel campaign, saying that the travel discount program will cover stays of up to seven nights per trip.

The revision reflects the fact that many of long-term trips are for business purposes, not for sightseeing, according to the government agency.

The agency previously did not set an upper limit on the number of nights per trip covered by the campaign, kicked off in late July to aid the tourism industry, which has taken a hit from the novel coronavirus crisis.

The new rule will apply to travel products going on sale on Nov. 17 and later. For nine-day and eight-night and longer trips, the first seven nights will be eligible for the program, but the rest of the trips will not be covered.

The agency has already decided to exclude trips in which sightseeing is not the main purpose, such as accommodation plans including yoga experience and lessons for acquiring a diving license, from the Go To Travel campaign. Travel products with services whose prices far exceed lodging costs and business trips will not be covered by the program, starting with products to be sold from Nov. 6.

