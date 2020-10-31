40 Pct of Cancer Patients Had Pain during Month before Death

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Some 40 pct of cancer patients in Japan felt pain during their final month before death, estimates by the National Cancer Center showed Saturday.

It also found that some of these patients may not have been given adequate care to mitigate their pain.

The center sent survey forms in January 2019 to 26,000 relatives of cancer patients who died in 2017. It received valid responses from 12,900 of them. The survey results were adjusted to eliminate bias in terms of the type of facilities where patients stayed and prefectures where they lived in order to obtain nationwide figures.

According to the survey, 40.4 pct of patients felt pain during the month before their death. Relatives of 21 pct of patients who had pain in their final week attributed the pain to insufficient treatment from doctors while 9 pct said that the frequency of and the amount of time spent for medical care were not enough.

While 71.1 pct of respondents said they were happy with the medical treatment given to patients, physical pain was cited by 47.2 pct and psychological pain by 42.3 pct. In 36.5 pct of all surveyed cases, patients talked with doctors about where they would spend their final days of life.

