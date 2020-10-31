Japan Dept. Stores to Move Up Lucky Bag Sales amid Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese department store operators are poised to move up to year-end the launches of "fukubukuro" New Year lucky bags for 2021 in order to prevent crowds from being formed as a measure against the novel coronavirus.

The coronavirus crisis is set to change one of typical New Year scenes in Japan in which department stores are flooded with customers aiming to get fukubukuro, a set of various merchandise offered at discounts. A number of people are often seen lining up in front of stores for lucky bags before their opening hours.

Tobu Department Store Co.'s flagship outlet in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district will begin accepting preorders on Dec. 26 in person at the store and online for luxury lucky bags to be sold by lot. Only one customer can buy a bag for a whole domestic tuna worth nearly 500,000 yen at 300,000 yen. The winner would be able to enjoy different parts of the fish, such as very fatty meat, every month through March, according to the store.

Sogo & Seibu Co.'s Seibu main store in Ikebukuro, which usually sells lucky bags for the first three days of January, will extend the period to 17 days, including year-end days. The store will launch lucky bags on Dec. 26, including only one package worth 202,100 yen containing items such as a hammock. "Demand for goods allowing people to relax at home is growing," a public relations official of the company said.

Matsuya Co.'s <8237> outlet in the upscale Ginza district in Tokyo will sell lucky bags also from Dec. 26, including five bags each priced at 66,000 yen and containing products worth 130,000 yen to 180,000 yen, such as a made-to-measure men's suit from Sun Line Japan Co., an apparel company in the village of Inakadate in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]