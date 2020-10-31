Drill Conducted a Year after Shuri Castle Fire

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--A fire drill was held at a park in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, early Saturday, a year after iconic Shuri Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site located in the park, was destroyed by a massive predawn fire.

The fire on Oct. 31, 2019, devastated the Seiden main hall building and other structures of the historical local landmark.

In the drill, held at Shurijo Castle Park, firefighters, including those from the Naha fire department, confirmed how they quickly cooperate with security guards stationed at the castle and the process of extending water hoses, among other things, assuming a fire at night, when the whole castle area is closed. It started at 5:30 a.m. (8:30 p.m. Friday GMT), bringing together 67 people, including firefighters, and 10 firefighting vehicles.

Under the scenario that a fire broke out at Kofukumon, a wooden gate near the area where work to rebuild the castle is going on, security guards first engaged in firefighting using fire hydrants. Then, firefighters who arrived at the site after receiving a report of the incident sprayed water using 10 hoses.

In the October 2019 fire, it took 17 minutes for firefighters to start spraying water after arrival at the castle, as they failed to quickly hear about the situation from security guards and had to break a castle gate with a chainsaw to get to the site of the fire.

