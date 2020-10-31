Japan's Kato Inspects Test of Parcel Delivery Robot

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Saturday inspected a test of an automated parcel delivery robot conducted in Tokyo by firms including Japan Post Co.

Amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government is eager to realize unmanned delivery services.

"We hope to put (automated delivery services) into practical use as early as possible" to reduce infection risks and improve productivity, the top government spokesman told reporters after the test.

The delivery robot is 96 centimeters in length, 66 centimeters in width and 109 centimeters in height.

In the experiment, the robot traveled about 700 meters from a hospital to a post office at speeds of 2 to 3 kilometers per hour while checking its surroundings with its functions including a sensor.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]