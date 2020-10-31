Japan Confirms 877 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who were newly confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan came to 877 on Saturday.

The death toll from the virus increased by 14 from Friday to 1,783, with four of the new fatalities reported in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

In Tokyo, 215 people newly tested positive for the virus, with the daily count in the Japanese capital standing above 200 for the third straight day. Those in their 30s made up the largest group of new cases, at 51, followed by 42 in their 20s and 36 in their 40s, while people aged 65 or over accounted for 31. The number of seriously ill patients in Tokyo rose by two from the previous day to 33, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

In Hokkaido, 81 infection cases were newly confirmed, including 54 in Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost prefecture. Hokkaido saw its number of new cases hit a record high for the second straight day. In the prefecture, new infection clusters were found at an eating and drinking establishment in the Susukino nightlife district in Sapporo and a facility for elderly people with dementia.

Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, confirmed 97 new cases, marking the first figure at or above 90 since Aug. 21. The number of new cases came to 143 in Osaka, standing above 100 for five days in a row.

