Tokyo Confirms 215 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 215 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, with the daily count in the Japanese capital standing above 200 for the third straight day.

People in their 30s made up the largest group of new cases, at 51, followed by 42 in their 20s and 36 in their 40s. People aged 65 or over accounted for 31.

The number of seriously ill patients rose by two from Friday to 33, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

